Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

