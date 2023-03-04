Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.38 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

