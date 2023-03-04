Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.06 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $32.33.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.