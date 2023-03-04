Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.06 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 185.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 76,003 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 51,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.