Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFAS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

