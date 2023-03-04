Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

GLBS stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.