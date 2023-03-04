Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after buying an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

