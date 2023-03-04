Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 4th quarter worth $20,989,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 4th quarter worth $12,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 244,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

GAMC remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,880. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

