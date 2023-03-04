Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Up 18.9%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.36 and last traded at 0.36. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.30.

Golden Independence Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of 0.39.

About Golden Independence Mining

(Get Rating)

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Independence gold project consisting of 14 unpatented lode claims and mill-site mining claims covering an area of approximately 960 acres located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.