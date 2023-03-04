Governance OHM 24 Hour Volume Hits $552,852.87 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,678.00 or 0.12029754 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $552,852.87 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00423614 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.86 or 0.28633537 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
