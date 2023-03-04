Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 91.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.
Great Ajax Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of AJX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Insider Transactions at Great Ajax
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.