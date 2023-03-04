Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 91.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of AJX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Great Ajax

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Great Ajax

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.