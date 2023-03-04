Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.1% per year over the last three years.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

