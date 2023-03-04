Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPL opened at $0.19 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
