Greif (NYSE:GEF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Greif has a 52 week low of $55.57 and a 52 week high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $1,379,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.3% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.