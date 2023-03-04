Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Trading Down 3.1%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Gruma Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Gruma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.