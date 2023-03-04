GSK’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.22) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.88) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.72).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,442.20 ($17.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.77. The company has a market capitalization of £58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,323.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,908.05). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.94), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($512,761.10). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,908.05). Insiders acquired 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

