Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE:GCG opened at C$40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.14. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$25.00 and a 1 year high of C$45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

