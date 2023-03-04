Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CALT stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $563.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.