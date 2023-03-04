Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CALT stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $563.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
