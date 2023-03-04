Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
About Guided Therapeutics
Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.
