GYEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143,910.78 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $39.63 million and approximately $143,910.78 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

