Haleon plc Plans — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Haleon Price Performance
Shares of HLN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. 6,518,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.