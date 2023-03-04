Haleon plc Plans — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of HLN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. 6,518,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth $50,724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after buying an additional 2,509,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,960,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $16,188,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,538,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

