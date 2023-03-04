Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $477,100.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $477,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.