Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$845.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.12 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ HALO opened at $46.37 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.
Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.