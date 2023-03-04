Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$845.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.12 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $46.37 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $586,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $586,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock worth $5,385,846 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.