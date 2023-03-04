Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading 1% Higher

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.87. 104,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 168,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04.

