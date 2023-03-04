Hayati Yarkadas Sells 15,942 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %
XYL stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 1,192,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,693. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Xylem
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
