Hayati Yarkadas Sells 15,942 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %

XYL stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 1,192,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,693. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Xylem

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

