HC Wainwright Lowers Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target to $15.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,803,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 373,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

