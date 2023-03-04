HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FULC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

