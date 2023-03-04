Head to Head Contrast: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 93.92 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Nikola $50.83 million 23.45 -$784.24 million ($1.78) -1.21

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikola 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nikola has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.33%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -988.41% -416.47% -203.73% Nikola -1,543.02% -135.68% -70.12%

Summary

Nikola beats Volcon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

