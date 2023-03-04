HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.0846 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $29.52 million and $615.39 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

