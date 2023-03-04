HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.95

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $14.10. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 44,025 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($46.81) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

