Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $186.32 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00022946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $186.32 million and approximately $263,979.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00039384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00219994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.39 or 0.99991031 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.12538758 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $278,348.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

