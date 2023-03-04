Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $276,251.29 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $186.39 million and $276,251.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00022844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.12538758 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $278,348.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

