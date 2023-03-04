HEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.74 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $38.17 billion and $14.74 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002035 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00423955 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.01 or 0.28656600 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
