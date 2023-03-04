HEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.72 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $37.72 billion and approximately $14.74 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00423591 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.33 or 0.28631970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.