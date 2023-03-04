HI One Day Volume Tops $457,831.11 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $457,831.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00040262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,364.98 or 0.99999420 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01628234 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $481,252.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

