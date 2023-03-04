HI Price Tops $0.0160 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. HI has a market cap of $44.41 million and $424,484.80 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00039772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00220232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,274.97 or 0.99988343 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01628234 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $481,252.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

