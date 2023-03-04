Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.5 %

Hibbett stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

