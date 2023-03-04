Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.
Hibbett Trading Down 2.5 %
Hibbett stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
