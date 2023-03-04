Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.
Hibbett Price Performance
NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibbett (HIBB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.