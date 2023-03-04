Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

