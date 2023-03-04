High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.45. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 5,400 shares traded.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.96%.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.