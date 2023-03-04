Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

