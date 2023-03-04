Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,625 shares of company stock worth $6,404,157. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

