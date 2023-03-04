Horizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.49 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.94 or 0.00048986 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $146.97 million and $12.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00176466 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,429,756 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.

Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.

*We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above*”

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.