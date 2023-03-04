H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

