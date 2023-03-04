HSBC Lowers Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) to Sell

HSBC cut shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

