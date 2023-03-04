HSBC Lowers Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) to Sell

HSBC cut shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.
Schindler Stock Performance
Shares of Schindler stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17.
About Schindler
