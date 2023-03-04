Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 340 ($4.10) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.67.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of Hunting stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

About Hunting

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

