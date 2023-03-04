Hxro (HXRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,007.07

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and $3,007.07 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

