Hxro Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Hxro has a total market cap of $54.59 million and approximately $2,224.16 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

