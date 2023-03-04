Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.6 %

H opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.