HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.50

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.76), with a volume of 482461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.79).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.78.
About HydrogenOne Capital Growth
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
