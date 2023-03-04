ICON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $207.41 million and $5.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,579,143 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,554,093.9226605 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22795719 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,454,297.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

