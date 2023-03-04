iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.86.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,082,000 after acquiring an additional 105,422 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after buying an additional 665,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after buying an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 726,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

