iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.86.
iHeartMedia Price Performance
iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
